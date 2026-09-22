Town of Pictou council updates
Sep 22, 2026 | Local News
Pictou’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31st were passed at last night’s meeting of council, and the numbers show the town ran a deficit. Mayor Jim Ryan said the town finished about 565 thousand dollars in the red, mainly due to increases in spending on the RCMP, larger than expected overtime for snow clearing, and higher interest payments on capital projects due to fewer grants from the province & Ottawa.
—
Pictou town council has their work cut out for them in choosing a new name for the marina. Mayor Jim Ryan says they have received about 80 suggestions, and they will work over the next few months to narrow down the possibilities.