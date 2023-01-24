Town of Pictou eyes five-year integrated community strategic plan

At last night’s regular monthly meeting, Pictou Town Council was shown a draft of the town’s next five-year Integrated Community Strategic Plan. CAO Kyle Slaunwhite told council the new plan builds on the previous five year plan that ends in March, and outlines the investments and spending the town can do to make it more attractive for people and businesses. Mayor Jim Ryan says the plan is more of a roadmap for the future.

The first step is to pass the 2023-24 capital budget, which council will discuss in February. The new Integrated Community Strategic Plan will soon be available to the public on the town’s website.