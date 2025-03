The town of Pictou passed the first reading of its amended Off Highway Vehicle Bylaw. It would allow off road vehicles such as ATVs to use the Jitney Trail and Weaver Road to come into town and to the downtown area.

The proposed bylaw was brought before council a few months ago, but went back to staff to make amendments. There will be a public hearing to provide feedback on the amended Off Highway Vehicle Bylaw before the next regular meeting of town council, scheduled for April 22nd.