Town of Pictou Helps a Local Community Group on a Skate Park Project

The town of Pictou is stepping in to help a local community group deal with rising costs.

A tender for the construction of a Skate Park in Broidy Park came in with a bid from Pro Pour Concrete Services out of Hubbards that was more than 33 thousand dollars above the budgeted amount.

The Pictou Skate Park Association asked council to approve a bridging loan for the overage, which would be paid back by further fundraising. Noting that the association has been successful to date in its fundraising efforts, and that delays could push the cost even higher, council approved the bridging loan