The town of Pictou has a new Chief Administrative Officer. To replace Dan Troke, who has left to

take a position in Kentville, council has decided to promote Kyle Slaunwhite, the Superintendent of Public Works, to the position. Mayor Jim Ryan says they received 80 applications for CAO, but chose Slaunwhite because of his local knowledge and ability.

Slaunwhite will be the town of Pictou’s CAO as of April 5th.

Ryan says the position for Public Works Superintendent will be advertised soon.