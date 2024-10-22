Town of Pictou Holds Final Meeting with its Council Elected in 2020

The town of Pictou held its final meeting with the council elected in 2020.

Mayor Jim Ryan, who was acclaimed for the next term, thanked outgoing councilors Melinda MacKenzie and Shawn McNamara for their service, as well as outgoing deputy mayor Dan Currie, who has been involved in various roles in municipal government – including mayor – for more than four decades.

New councilors Krista Fulton, Matthew Harris and Robert Fry will be sworn in October 30th to join with the returning Nadine LeBlanc. Fulton, Harris & Fry will also be attending orientation meetings for new municipal councilors being put on by the province in Halifax in early November.