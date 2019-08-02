Town of Pictou Imposes a Water Conservation Order

The town of Pictou is under a water conservation order as they try to locate the cause of a drop in water pressure and volume. A release from the town states the measure is being taken to address current shortages in the system.

Over the past few days, stated a release from the town, public works employees and contractors fixed a number of leaks but it appears there is another leak in the system as the town continues to lose water. The release stated users will experience lower water pressure and volume despite the town utility producing more water than the same time last year.

The Town trying to locate the source or sources of leaks and residents are asked to call the town office at 902-485-4372 if they notice an unusual accumulation of water.

The town is asking resident son only use water when necessary. Those found watering lawns or flowers, washing cars, filling swimming pools or any other activity deemed to be non-essential will have their water service suspended.