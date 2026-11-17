The town of Pictou is upping its credit limit.

Council approved two motions to boost the limit on its town-issued credit cards to 50 thousand dollars, and to increase the limit on the town’s line of credit from 750 thousand to one million dollars.

Town CAO Kyle Slaunwhite says that these increases do not mean that the town plans to borrow more, but to avoid possible overdraft charges when using the town’s credit card to pay for certain projects upfront, or when using the line of credit as bridge financing for capital projects while waiting for funds from other levels of government.