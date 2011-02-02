Town of Pictou Invests $5,000 on Municipal Innovation Project

The town of Pictou is putting five thousand dollars towards a Municipal Innovation Project.

The project is part of a provincial initiative to develop collaborations between municipal units of similar size.

The proposed study would involve Pictou and the towns of Stellarton, Trenton and Westville: each would put in $5,000, with the province contributing $80,000. Deputy Mayor Dan Currie says that finding cost savings through co-operation with the other towns should more than cover the 5K investment.