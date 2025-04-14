Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Town of Pictou listed as one of the Top Five Best Towns to Visit in Nova Scotia

Apr 14, 2025 | Local News

NationalGeographic.com recently listed the Town of Pictou as one of the top five best towns to visit in Nova Scotia, listing Pictou at number 4.

Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan (Town of Pictou photo)

Town of Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan said it’s a great feeling to know Pictou was picked out of all the spots to visit in the province. With that said, Ryan also noted he is not surprised, adding there is a lot going on in the town.

The article touched on the Scottish heritage of the area, and mentioned the Hector Heritage Quay, as well as surrounding areas like Tatamagouche. As they continue to put in work, Ryan said he feels things will get bigger and better as the years go on.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year