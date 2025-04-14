Town of Pictou listed as one of the Top Five Best Towns to Visit in Nova Scotia

NationalGeographic.com recently listed the Town of Pictou as one of the top five best towns to visit in Nova Scotia, listing Pictou at number 4.

Town of Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan said it’s a great feeling to know Pictou was picked out of all the spots to visit in the province. With that said, Ryan also noted he is not surprised, adding there is a lot going on in the town.

The article touched on the Scottish heritage of the area, and mentioned the Hector Heritage Quay, as well as surrounding areas like Tatamagouche. As they continue to put in work, Ryan said he feels things will get bigger and better as the years go on.