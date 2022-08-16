Town of Pictou looking for Events and Marketing coordinator

As the town of Pictou prepares for its 150th anniversary in 2023, there are funds to be spent and a job to fill. At last night’s monthly council meeting, it was brought up that there is $35,000 from ACOA to be used to “Rediscover Main Street” – funds to promote the downtown and waterfront. There is also more than $200,000 in a “Thriving Communities” fund, and a committee is being set up – including members of town staff, businesses and citizens – to decide how to spend those funds. The town is also hiring an Events & Marketing Person, to work with both the town of Pictou and the DeCoste Centre to plan events for 2023. The position is listed on the Employment Opportunities page at Town of Pictou dot ca, and the deadline is fast approaching.