Town of Pictou looking for Events and Marketing coordinator

As the town of Pictou prepares for its 150th anniversary in 2023, there are funds to be spent and a job to fill. At last night’s monthly council meeting, it was brought up that there is $35,000 from ACOA to be used to “Rediscover Main Street” – funds to promote the downtown and waterfront. There is also more than $200,000 in a “Thriving Communities” fund, and a committee is being set up – including members of town staff, businesses and citizens – to decide how to spend those funds. The town is also hiring an Events & Marketing Person, to work with both the town of Pictou and the DeCoste Centre to plan events for 2023. The position is listed on the Employment Opportunities page at Town of Pictou dot ca, and the deadline is fast approaching.
The John Howard Society of Nova Scotia, in partnership with a number of other organizations, announced the Nova Ramp-Up Project at the Curious Crow Coffee Shop in Stellarton this morning. A release states the goal of the project is to raise awareness and improve accessibility in local businesses and community organizations through providing a temporary, portable access […]
Local harness racer Claire MacDonald earned the fastest time for a female driver in PEI history earlier this week. MacDonald was racing in an Atlantic Sire Stakes event for three-year-old pacing colts at Red Shores Charlottetown as part of Old Home Week, and she finished with a time of 1:54:1. The horse, named Maximum Loving, […]
Local harness racer Claire MacDonald earned the fastest time for a female driver in PEI history earlier this week. MacDonald was racing in an Atlantic Sire Stakes event for three-year-old pacing colts at Red Shores Charlottetown as part of Old Home Week, and she finished with a time of 1:54:1. The horse, named Maximum Loving, […]