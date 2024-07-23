Town of Pictou Making Changes to Land-Use Regulations

The town of Pictou is making some adjustments to its land-use rules.

At last night’s monthly meeting, council passed first reading of amended documents as part of the Inter-Municipal Planning Strategy, a new set of guidelines on land-use and development that Pictou is working on along with the towns of Stellarton and Trenton.

Mayor Jim Ryan explains the main goals of the new I.M.P.S. focus on commercial development and higher population density.

The documents that passed first reading will soon be available to the public on the town’s website.

A public hearing to discuss them will be held before the town holds a second reading at their September meeting.

Mayor Ryan notes that if the changes pass second reading, they will then submit them to the province for review under the Municipal Government Act.