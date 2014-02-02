Town of Pictou Seeks Submissions of Interest for a Portion of Ground Flood Space at the Former CN Train Station

The Town of Pictou issued an invitation of submissions of interest for a portion of ground floor space at the former CN Rail station at 71 Front Street on the Pictou Waterfront.

Town of Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan said they had some temporary tenants there over the last few years, adding a lot of work was done on the building. He noted the town even moved its council chambers into one part of the building. Ryan said the town has owned the building for a number of years.

Ryan said it is a single space at the moment, noting there are opportunities to split it up.