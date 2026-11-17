Pictou is moving another step closer to developing its coastal plan.

At last night’s meeting of council, Ian Watson, senior planner with Upland Planning and Design Studio, made a presentation to council following public consultations and study of the coastal areas of town. Upland has prepared recommendations to council on what steps can be taken to address the effects of climate change, such as erosion, sea level rise, and increased storm surge.

Broadly, Upland is recommending a broad approach which would include areas around Halliburton Brook, which is affected by tides. They are also recommending using an overlay map of affected coastal areas that would have their own rules in addition to those already included in zoning laws, and identifying risk areas that would not be recommended for vulnerable uses such as hospitals, or hazardous material storage.

A more detailed recommendation list, along with a summary of what was gathered during their public consultations, will be given to council within the next month for consideration