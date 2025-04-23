Town of Pictou to hold a By-Election in June to Fill a Vacant Council Seat

A date has been set for a by-election to replace a Pictou town councillor. Matt Harris submitted a letter of resignation to council on March 18th, following formal notice of a code of conduct investigation launched by Pictou’s CAO Kyle Slaunwhite. Slaunwhite & Harris have clashed more than once over procedures and proposals debated by council.

Harris says he resigned to save a costly investigation that would have either led to him being kicked off council, or kept him on with no change in how the town is being run. The date for the by-election will be June 21st. Those who wish to seek a nomination for the position can contact Pictou Town Hall – information on the nomination process is expected to be ready before the end of the month, with nominations closing May 27th