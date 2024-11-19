Town of Pictou to Hold a Public Hearing On the Proposed Trucking Route Student for Wellington Street

There will be a public hearing to discuss the proposed trucking route study for Wellington Street at Pictou Council Chambers on December 16th beginning at 5:30, before the monthly meeting of council.

Those who wish to speak at the hearing must register with the Town Office before the 16th. For those unable to attend but who wish to comment, please e-mail town CAO Kyle Slaunwhite. Details are available on the town website.

It’s noted by the town that discussions at the hearing will stick to the merits of the study, not green energy, alternative ports, or other conversations outside of the council’s control. The town plans to livestream the hearing