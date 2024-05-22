Town of Pictou to Relocate Ricky Sutherland Memorial Ball Field

The town of Pictou is relocating the Ricky Sutherland Memorial Ball Field.

At last night’s monthly meeting, CAO Kyle Slaunwhite told council that due to copper theft on the site as well as concern over weeds, it was estimated that the cost to bring the current field back to full use would be the same or more than building a new field. The Recreation Committee has suggested that the new field be built near McCullogh Education Centre, which would have room for parking and be located near the soccer fields.

Councillor Melinda MacKenzie, who chairs the Recreation committee, told council that the Sutherland family is in favour of the move, and that the proposed site is in the watershed area, meaning that it’s not available for residential development anyway. As well, Mayor Jim Ryan noted that because many of the tenders for paving and sidewalks came in under budget, there would be $250,000 available to pave the parking area for the new field this year in addition to current paving and sidewalk projects. Ryan also noted that the land where the current ball field sits could be used as part of the Waterfront Master Plan.

Council voted to move forward with the work – the new field will be named the Ricky Sutherland Memorial Field once construction is complete.