Town of Pictou to Seek an Increase in Water Rates

Rising costs for material and labour has led to a rise in rates proposed by the town of Pictou.

At their regular monthly meeting, council voted to send to the Utility & Review Board the rate study commissioned by the town, which proposes to raise water rates over the next three years – 17.6 percent in 2024/25, 11.1 percent for 2025/26, and 2.2 percent in 2026/27.

Deputy Mayor Dan Currie noted before the vote that while the rise in rates is significant, it’s still a good value, as a litre of water under the top rate would still only cost a fraction of a cent. Council also reluctantly passed an increase in the cost to swim at the Fisheries Training Pool, in order to lower the pool’s operating deficit.

Councillors did stress that they will be asking staff to continue and expand their efforts to get sponsorships for pool programs, in order to keep costs down for low-income families and seniors.