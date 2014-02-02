Town of Pictou Adds $4 million into Capital Budget

The town of Pictou is putting another 4 million dollars into their capital budget.

At the monthly meeting of council, Mayor Jim Ryan said that while this year’s capital budget has already been passed, word came from the province that they are willing to fund two capital projects at 50 percent: storm sewer separation on Coleraine Street, and building up Caladh Avenue to make it more resilient to climate change. With that provincial help, the town’s costs for the two projects would be about $3.99 million.

Deputy Mayor Dan Currie noted that it makes sense to have the town use “50-cent dollars” on these crucial projects, rather than cover the full cost. Council passed the measure, and it’s expected that both projects should be complete within the next two years.