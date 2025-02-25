Town of Pictou’s Capital Budget will be Approximately $6.65 Million

The town of Pictou’s Capital Budget for the coming fiscal year has expanded, thanks to grant money coming from the other two levels of government.

The adjusted capital budget will run about $6.65 Million dollars, and in addition to the projects that were laid out three weeks ago, there will also be: sidewalk laid on Oak Street from Wellington Street east to Welsford Street; water and/or sewer upgrades for West Maple Street and Harbour Crossing; paving for Fairview Court, Victoria Street and Campbell Court; paving and water or wastewater improvements for Grange Street & Summit Drive West; and an extension of the Active Transportation Trail, including more lighting and a boardwalk from Market Wharf to Hector Quay.