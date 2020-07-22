Town of Pictou’s Financial Picture is Expected to Improve

The Town of Pictou discussed a recent provincial financial report during a regular meeting Monday.

Mayor Jim Ryan said the financial indicators report from the province came up during Monday’s regular meeting of council. While he said the town is considered a community of moderate financial risk, Ryan said the town is doing well but expected to improve on building reserves and tax collection. A cancelled tax sale in the spring was rescheduled until the fall and Ryan said the sale will improve both of those areas of concern.

Ryan said the annual reports offer financial guidance to municipalities and also offers an opportunity to reflect on long-term plans for the town.