Town of Pictou’s financial picture looks a little brighter

The town of Pictou’s financial picture is a little brighter, following the presentation of consolidated statements for the town and its water utility as of the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year on March 31st. According to the draft numbers presented by Sonny MacDougall of the accounting firm MNP, the town added to its accumulated surplus, and was able to pay down over half a million in long-term debt. Mayor Jim Ryan says this allowed council to sock away some money for capital.

The town of Pictou’s water utility also posted a modest surplus.