Town of Port Haweksbury Agrees to Raise Awareness of Sexual Assault

The Town of Port Hawkesbury has agreed to a request to help raise awareness of sexual assault.

During last night’s monthly public meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Council agreed to a request from the Strait Area Women’s Place to fly a flag in front of the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre in recognition of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Noting the importance of the request, Deputy Mayor Iaian Langley asked that the flag raising be advertised to inform as many residents as possible.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told council that the flag raising is an important way to show solidarity with survivors of sexual assault, in addition to raising public awareness.

Following the meeting, the mayor said it’s important the town show its support considering the number of recent cases of intimate partner and gender-based violence across Nova Scotia.

Because these cases are “more prevalent than people think,” Chisholm-Beaton added that it’s important that survivors feel seen and heard, with the town serving as an “empathetic ear.”