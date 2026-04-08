Town of Port Hawkesbury approached to Support the Square Roots Program

The Town of Port Hawkesbury has been asked to support the Square Roots program.

Square Roots aims to redirect food that would be thrown away into the hands of communities by offering produce at community markets. Square Roots said it tackles issues of food waste and food insecurity at farms and restaurants, while helping the local businesses and agriculture sector.

During last night’s monthly public meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, volunteers with Square Roots Port Hawkesbury requested an in-kind donation of space at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre to offer the market every Wednesday from 4-7 pm.

The volunteers said this donation would allow them to take revenue from rentals, which is $25 per table, and put that money into running the weekly market.

Noting the markets offer fresh produce at a great prices, the volunteers said their goods last longer than those in stores and the market offers a showcase for local vendors and crafters.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said other markets did not take off as hoped, so she said this is a good fit for the town. The mayor said it’s possible Square Roots could find a permanent space on the waterfront, in the future.

Town Councillor Paula Hart said this will help families, reduce food waste, and enhance food security community networks. She said this is “very important” to support and the time of the market is a good idea.

Town Councillor Iaian Langley said these markets will help with food security and he said the town should support this program.