Town of Port Hawkesbury begins search for New Finance Director

The Finance Director for the Town of Port Hawkesbury is leaving her position.

Erin MacEachen was recently named the new Director of Finance for the Strait Regional Centre for Education, and during last night’s monthly public meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Councillors approved a motion from an in-camera session on June 2 to start the search for a new finance director and post advertisements.

After MacEachen presented her final budget, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the outgoing Director of Finance and Deputy CAO has “brought so much capacity” to the town during her time. Calling her “an authentically kind and caring person,” the mayor said MacEachen always worked to see the town grow and prosper.

Chisholm-Beaton added that the town is sad to see MacEachen go and she will be missed, calling her the type of employee that “goes above and beyond.”