Town of Port Hawkesbury Budget Nearing Completion

The mayor of Port Hawkesbury says town officials are close to finalizing their 2019-20 budget.

Officials with the town began their budget deliberations prior to their previous fiscal year ending at the end of March.

After May’s regular council meeting Tuesday night, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, the town’s mayor, said there are always things to talk about but it comes down to what they can afford and how they prioritize them.

Chisholm-Beaton said she thinks it’s all about trying to practice as much as possible fiscal and prudent management of their upcoming year.

She indicated they’ll probably have two or three more meetings to figure out what exactly they want to prioritize to grow the town and position it for prosperity.

Chisholm-Beaton said there are pressures and priorities that they have to look at and can’t confirm or deny they’ll keep the taxes the same but indicated she personally isn’t an advocate of raising the taxes.

She said she thinks it’s important as a town they work within their means and try to stay at a place where they can keep things affordable for their taxpayers.