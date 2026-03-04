Town of Port Hawkesbury Completes Land Sale for a Housing Development

The Town of Port Hawkesbury has finalized a land sale for a housing development.

During a special public meeting on Feb. 17, Port Hawkesbury Town Council approved the sale of land for $10 to New Dawn Enterprises, “with conditions to be stipulated in an agreement of purchase and sale,” CAO Terry Doyle told council.

The town hosted a public hearing on Feb. 7 at Shannon Studio before selling the land for the 55-unit housing development.

Doyle said the land and buildings include the former MacIsaac Memorial Arena and Port Hawkesbury Lions Club facilities and is situated across from the Dan Willie Memorial Ballfield, tennis courts, and the water park.

The CAO said New Dawn was working with the At Home Housing Association, which represents municipalities around the Strait of Canso.