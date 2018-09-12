Town of Port Hawkesbury considering Rainbow Crosswalks in several locations

The town of Port Hawkesbury is discussing the idea to show their support during next year’s

Nova Scotia Pride Week by painting rainbow crosswalks.

The idea was brought up by Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton during Port Hawkesbury’s town council meeting last night.

Chisholm-Beaton highlighted two crosswalks in particular that she thought would be prime locations – the crosswalk that’s close to SAREC and the one that’s close to the community park.

All councilors were in favor of the rainbow crosswalks but they decided some research was needed to be done in regards to legal issues and they’ll look at pre-existing rainbow crosswalks.