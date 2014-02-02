Town of Port Hawkesbury looking at fee changes for community pool

The Town of Port Hawkesbury is looking at charging non-residents more to use the Strait Area Pool.

During the regular monthly meeting last night, Port Hawkesbury Town Council approved a motion asking staff to investigate an out-of-town rate.

Town Councillor Jason Aucoin said it was disheartening to hear that Richmond Municipal Council does not want to discuss the pool at an upcoming joint meeting of town and municipal councils. In the last number of years, Aucoin said Inverness and Richmond counties have both dropped their contributions even though the pool is busier and more residents outside the town are using it. Aucoin said the pool is a very important regional asset that trains lifeguards that work at beaches in Inverness and Richmond counties, provides exercise for local seniors, gives life-saving skills for young people and adults, and brings people to the region during swim competitions.

Noting the motion is not trying to punish anyone or to close the pool, Aucoin said it is an attempt to “equal the playing field.” Deputy Mayor Mark MacIver said he has no problem with approving the motion, noting that we would like to see consensus from Inverness and Richmond counties to have a joint committee to operate the pool and share costs.

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall said the town conducted surveys on usage which showed it was well used by residents of neighbouring municipalities and at one time, the town did charge residents outside Port Hawkesbury more to use the pool. Because each year the town is dealing with deficits of over $90,000 to operate the pool, Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie said he has a problem with Richmond County not being open to discussions. In response to a question from Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, Finance Director Erin MacEachern said a non-resident rate was charged in the past to all pool users from outside the town, not just residents of Inverness and Richmond counties.

To create a level playing field, the mayor wants to give full consideration to residents from other municipalities that use the pool but don’t contribute, like the Town of Mulgrave, as well as Antigonish and Guysborough counties. CAO Terry Doyle said the town knows who is using the pool, the cost of the pool, as well as the contributions from other municipalities. He said staff will provide options to council at the committee-of-the-whole session on March 19.