Town of Port Hawkesbury Looks to Meet with New Inverness MLA Kyle MacQuarrie

The Town of Port Hawkesbury wants to meet with the new MLA for the provincial riding of Inverness.

In the Nov. 26 provincial election, Progressive Conservative candidate Kyle MacQuarrie took the riding, which includes the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Municipality of the County of Inverness, by 1,959 votes.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie suggested staff write the new MLA, congratulating him on his victory and inviting him to an upcoming meeting of town council.

With a strategic planning process underway, councilor MacQuarrie said this would be a good time to bring the recently elected MLA up-to-date on what town council is working on. Town council approved the motion, with Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton adding that staff will send a letter soon.