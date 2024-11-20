Town of Port Hawkesbury looks to proceed with a Remembrance Day Crosswalk

The Town of Port Hawkesbury wants to proceed with a Remembrance Day crosswalk.

During last night’s special meeting at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, Port Hawkesbury Town Council voted to decorate a crosswalk off Reeves Street in honour the sacrifices made for Canada during World Wars, other conflicts, and United Nations Peacekeeping missions.

Along with red and white decorations, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said signage will accompany the crosswalk.

Before any further steps are taken, the mayor said staff will consult with Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43, particularly whether the crosswalk should be located on the legion side or cenotaph side of Reeves Street.

Chisholm-Beaton added that the town has also received suggestions from the public about the placement of the crosswalk.