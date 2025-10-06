Town of Port Hawkesbury looks to Repair two Deteriorating Bridges

The Town of Port Hawkesbury says two bridges at the intersection of Granville and Reeves Streets will close through a controlled closure plan to be developed over the next week. Officials say advance notice of the closure will be provided to the public.

The town conducts biennial bridge inspections and monitors the condition and safety of all bridges on a regular basis. A recent inspection by bridge engineers discovered significant deterioration since the 2023 inspections. The deterioration resulted in serious concern with the structural integrity of the bridges, and planning for repairs must be undertaken.

The town says it is working with professional engineers to design the necessary repairs to bring the bridges back into service. It is expected the closure to last an extended period.