Town of Port Hawkesbury Monitoring Federal and Provincial Governments Response To Tariffs

The Town of Port Hawkesbury has reacted to news of tariffs on Canadian goods entering the United States.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said following last night’s monthly public meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that she will be keeping an eye on how the federal and provincial governments react.

Pointing out the need to also be proactive, the mayor said this will provide an idea of how the town can work with community partners, like the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce and the Cape Breton Partnership, to support businesses of various sizes.

By getting as much information as possible, Chisholm-Beaton said this can allow the town to take a “very measured and careful” approach to focus on best options and alternative markets for local employers.

The mayor said it’s important to take the time to fully understand the implications of the tariffs, to provide the best response possible. She added that it’s vital the town works effectively with the other levels of government, as well as other municipalities, to mitigate the damage from the tariffs, while also maximizing opportunities.