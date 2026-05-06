Town of Port Hawkesbury Moving Toward Repairing Two Bridges

Officials with the Town of Port Hawkesbury expect some movement on repairs to two bridges.

At last night’s combined committee-of-the-whole and monthly public meeting, CAO Terry Doyle told council that design work has taken place and regulatory approval was granted to conduct remediation on two bridges at the intersection of Granville and Reeves Street in the town.

Doyle said tenders to conduct the work are scheduled to close on May 21 and he said the project is moving forward with the expectation that work will start soon.

Concern over the structural integrity of the bridges arose last October after an inspection by bridge engineers noted significant deterioration from inspections completed in 2023.

As a result of the closure, the town is blocking motor vehicle access to Granville Street north at the Prince Street intersection, and noted at the time that they expected the closure would last an extended period.

While the town noted last fall that alternate routes are available, they also created a walking path on the single-lane bridge to allow for pedestrian traffic.

Also last fall, the town said they were in regular contact with emergency services to ensure proper access and response times during the closure.