Town of Port Hawkesbury Planning a Trail to Connect NSCC to Downtown Area

During Tuesday’s meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, NSCC Strait Campus principal Tom Gunn thanked council for the active transportation greenway trail the town is going to build to connect the NSCC and Embree’s Island to the downtown core.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said building the trail is something that probably should have been done a long time ago, calling it a safe connection to the downtown and the school. She also said the NSCC is an important asset to the town.

The town hopes to build the trial in 2019.