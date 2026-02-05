Town of Port Hawkesbury Plans Public Hearing about the Sale of Land for Construction of New Housing Development

The Town of Port Hawkesbury will host a public hearing about the sale of land to build a 55-unit housing development.

At Tuesday night’s regular public meeting, CAO Terry Doyle said the land and buildings, which include the former MacIsaac Memorial Arena and Port Hawkesbury Lions Club, would be sold for a “nominal” amount, at less than market value, to the non-profit housing association New Dawn Enterprises, in association with the At Home Housing Association.

Doyle said the hearing will take place at 6 pm on Feb.17th in the Shannon Studio prior to town council’s committee-of-the-whole session.

Doyle said the hearing notice has been posted to the town’s social media pages, and was sent out to the local media.