Town of Port Hawkesbury Pledges to Continue Addressing Complaints about Noise form Truck Engine Brakes

The Town of Port Hawkesbury said it will continue addressing complaints from residents about noise from truck engine brakes.

During last night’s combined committee-of-the-whole and public meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Paula Hart said she was contacted by town residents about large trucks deploying their jake brakes late at night.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton responded that the problem centres around noise coming from traffic on Reeves Street and Trunk 4. She said it is illegal for trucks to engage their brakes within town limits but the problem persists despite many complaints over the years.

The mayor said the town has been working with the Port Hawkesbury RCMP detachment and Nova Scotia Public Works to stem the noise problems. She said the RCMP has prioritized this and will continue warning and fining drivers who violate the law. She said the province’s Traffic Enforcement Unit can also be used to stem this problem.

Chisholm-Beaton said the town will also continue to work with local industry and trucker’s associations about this ongoing issue to relay their concerns.

The mayor added that the town will also speak with Nova Scotia Public Works about erecting signs to remind truck drivers.