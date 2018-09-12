Town of Port Hawkesbury receives gift of a J. Franklin Wright Oil Painting

The town of Port Hawkesbury recently received a significant donation from a local family.

The oil painting on canvas by J. Franklin Wright titled ‘The Abraham’ was donated

The painting was presented to Fred Smith of Mabou, upon his retirement from the Royal Bank of Canada Atlantic Division on May 27, 1977.

The painting is appraised at $24,000.

Before the town hangs the painting they’re looking at having it professionally cleaned to restore natural colours.

The town sincerely thanks the Smith family for their donation and the piece of art will be displayed proudly in their facility.