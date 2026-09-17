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Town of Port Hawkesbury retains STRUM Consulting to Conduct Engineering Assessment following Heavy Rains in Early September

Sep 17, 2026 | Local News

Town of Port Hawkesbury issued a media release as the municipality continues to recover after  rainfall on September 4–5 left the area with flooded basements, sewer backups, surface flooding, and property damage.  
 
The Town retained STRUM Consulting to perform an engineering assessment of municipal stormwater infrastructure, with particular attention to the Tamarac area.  
 
 Engineers are also reviewing existing infrastructure drawings, gathering topographic (top-oh-graff-ick) information, and reviewing rainfall information from the recent event and historical events. 
 
As of September 15th, 53 residents from throughout Port Hawkesbury provided information about their experience during the September 4–5 event and, in some cases, previous basement flooding during severe rainfall.  
 
Residents who experienced basement flooding, sewer backups or other significant water-related impacts and have not yet contacted the Town are encouraged to email emo@townofporthawkesbury.ca or call 902-625-7893. The findings from the STRUM review come to Council for public discussion when finished.  
 
The Town is a member of the newly formed Western Cape Breton Regional Emergency Management Organization (REMO), together with Inverness, Victoria and Richmond Counties. During the event, the Town provided the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre as the location for the Regional Emergency Coordination Centre and provided staff, resources and logistical support to the regional response. Town officials contacted the Province about possible regional measures related to Disaster Financial Assistance programming.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.