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Town of Port Hawkesbury Reviews Activities following September’s Flash Flood

Oct 7, 2026 | Local News

The Town of Port Hawkesbury reviewed its actions during a flash flood that hit the region last month. 

Jason MacMillan, Director of Engineering and Public Works, told last night’s monthly public meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that the heavy rainfall experienced on Sept. 4 and 5 affected areas of the town like Grant’s Pond, as well as Reynolds and Granville Streets, in addition to Tamarac Heights. 

MacMillan said the storm downed trees, disrupted power, flooded basements, created sewer back-ups, damaged properties, and caused significant disruptions for many residents.  

According to data from a weather station at the Allan J, MacEachen Regional Airport, MacMillan estimated the region received approximately 120 millimetres of rain, and in the first hour of the storm, about 30 mm of rain fell. 

 

Before the storm, MacMillan said town staff checked generators and inspected facilities, inspected catch basins, and confirmed staff availability. During and after the storm, he said town staff maintained an emergency line that fielded many calls, monitored drainage and sewer surcharge, identified closed and damaged roads, cleared debris, and maintained water and wastewater operations on backup power since the town was without power for a period of time. 

MacMillan said the town also hosted the Regional Emergency Management station at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre that included regional and provincial emergency personnel, in addition to local and provincial elected officials, including Premier Tim Houston. 

The public works director told council that residents have been providing them with valuable information and he asked others to come forward if they haven’t already contacted the town. 

MacMillan said the town already applied for infrastructure funding under the Municipal Innovation Program, which can fund up to 70% of project costs, the town hosted an open house, and continues to do inspections and field work to identify all problem areas. He noted that the town is participating in an engineering review that is currently underway by Strum Consulting. 

Chris Boudreau, with Strum, told council they are working with the town to determine how the Tamarac subdivision flooded, looking at the sanitary and stormwater systems and recommendations on how flooding can be avoided in the future. 

In response to a question about how long it will take to see improvements from Town Councillor Iaian Langley, Boudreau said some steps can be taken soon but the consultants would like to wait for more rainfall and more information to fully study the systems. 

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When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

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