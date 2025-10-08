Town of Port Hawkesbury Seeks Funding under the Climate Risk Assessment Program

The Town of Port Hawkesbury is applying for funding under the Climate Risk Assessment program.

CAO Terry Doyle had a motion approved at last night’s monthly public meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council to apply to the Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation Fund and the Climate Ready Plans and Processes Program, through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

After the meeting, CAO Terry Doyle said the three-year program would look at areas within the town that require the most attention and planning, from an environmental risk perspective.

The CAO said the program can help identify funding avenues, once those areas have been listed.

In addition to these programs, Doyle added that the town is enrolled in another climate change program and is doing its own study in partnership with the Municipality of the County of Inverness.