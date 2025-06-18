Town of Port Hawkesbury seeks to have Two Vessels and Industrial Materials Removed from the Waterfront

Port Hawkesbury’s Deputy Mayor wants unwanted items removed from town property.

During last night’s combined committee-of-the-whole and special public meeting, Iaian Langley said there is a fishing vessel, a sailboat, and “industrial materials” that were placed along the waterfront without the town’s permission. He said staff were unaware until it was brought to their attention.

Although it is an active and working waterfront, the deputy mayor said it is also a place for recreation and the town wants a clean waterfront.

Noting the town “doesn’t want to collect junk” on its waterfront, Langley said the items include extracted creosote piles from a dock and steel framing.

The fishing boat was ordered out of the water by Transport Canada because it is no longer sea-worthy, Langley said, noting that those who are supposed to be responsible for these items, should be responsible for removing them, not Port Hawkesbury taxpayers.

While the owner of the sailboat has been found, and the company responsible for the industrial materials has agreed to remove it, Langley said the owner of the fishing vessel is unknown at this time.

The deputy mayor added that the industrial material will be removed by the end of the week, and town staff have a plan to have the vessels removed.