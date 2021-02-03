Town of Port Hawkesbury teams up with NSCC Strait Area Campus on Promoting Solid Waste Management Program

The Town of Port Hawkesbury is partnering with the NSCC Strait Area Campus.

During its regular monthly meeting last night in Port Hawkesbury, town council approved a

recommendation from its committee of the whole to have students in the NSCC’s carpentry program to construct four garbage boxes to promote the town’s solid waste management program.

Chief Administrative Officer Terry Doyle said the cost for one bin is $490, an amount which got the attention of town councillor Jason Aucoin. He said one of his neighbours built a box for $200.

Doyle responded lumber prices have “skyrocketed” since COVID and over the last few months and are estimates provided by the NSCC based on the current cost of materials.

In response to a question from Deputy Mayor Blaine MacQuarrie, the CAO explained the boxes will be used as prizes for residents who are following the rules, based on data gathered during garbage pick-ups around the town.

Due to the time it will take to order and receive the construction materials, Doyle said the NSCC is eager to start immediately.