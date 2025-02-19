Town of Port Hawkesbury to Comply with a Request on Emergency Response from the Province

The Town of Port Hawkesbury said it will comply with a request from the provincial government about emergency response.

At last night’s combined committee-of-the-whole and public meeting, Port Hawkesbury CAO Terry Doyle said the province wants municipal Emergency Control Centres (ECCs) up and running and fully staffed, to request support and coordinate with the Provincial Coordination Centre during emergencies.

Doyle said the request was made so there can be immediate contact and continued communication between the provincial centre and the local ECCs.

For the town, the CAO said it’s important to have all their resources ready to respond and keep the public informed during any emergency.

Doyle said the town’s ECC will also be coordinating emergency response with neighbouring municipalities like Richmond, Inverness, and Antigonish counties, as well as the Town of Mulgrave.

Armed with a mobile generator, electrical connections, supplementary heat, and showers, the CAO said the town is in the process of converting the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre into a comfort centre. He added that the Port Hawkesbury Fire Hall is also a great facility that can provide a safe place during emergencies.