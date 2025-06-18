Town of Port Hawkesbury to consult with CN Rail about some Upcoming Projects near its Tracks

The Town of Port Hawkesbury is talking to CN Rail about some of its projects.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said Active Transportation and accessible infrastructure is being added to Sunset Park, and the town is working to connect the trail to the waterfront and the soccer field.

Because the rail line runs along the town’s waterfront, the mayor said it’s important to coordinate designs with the company. She noted there are also safety considerations. CAO Terry Doyle told council that CN Rail owns the track running through Port Hawkesbury, and the town is trying to work with the company to determine where the Active Transportation Lane can go.

During last night’s combined committee-of-the-whole and special public meeting, Deputy Mayor Iaian Langley asked about mitigation measures, specifically who would respond to any fires on the rail line. Chisholm-Beaton said the town is currently developing a plan with CN Rail dealing with issues such as proximity and railway crossings, and said she would raise that with the company.