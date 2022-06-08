Town of Port Hawkesbury to Release Residents Survey about Reeves Street Changes

The Town of Port Hawkesbury will be releasing results from the survey of residents about

changes to Reeves Street later this month.

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall asked whether the findings of the study have been compiled, and when elected officials will be able to review them.

CAO Terry Doyle recommends that the results first go to the larger joint study committee, then to the town’s committee of the whole session.

If that cannot be done at the committee of the whole, Doyle said they can call a special meeting.

Doyle said Narrative Research President Don Mills was asked to report those conclusions to council so he can answer any questions