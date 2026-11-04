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Town of Port Hawkesbury to Restrict Traffic during Remembrance Day Ceremony

Nov 4, 2026 | Local News

The Town of Port Hawkesbury will be restricting traffic flow during this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony.  

In past years, Port Hawkesbury Town Council received complaints about motor vehicles speeding on Reeves Street as the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 Colour Party and others crossed the street to Veteran’s Memorial Park before the start of the annual ceremony.  

At last night’s monthly public meeting of town council, CAO Terry Doyle said the town is working toward a more “controlled environment” for this year’s observance of Remembrance Day.  

Doyle said town staff have been working with Nova Scotia Public Works, the legion and the RCMP to avoid past problems   

 

Port Hawkesbury Cenotaph (Ken Kingston photo)

He said they looked at closing Reeves Street for the ceremony but that would require special permits from the province, which owns the main thoroughfare through the town.  

The CAO said they have been able to work with the RCMP to temporarily close traffic on Reeves Street to allow people to cross Reeves Street.  

In response to a question from Town Councillor Iaian Langley, Doyle added that the town is seeking a more permanent solution for future Remembrance Day ceremonies.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.