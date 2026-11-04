Town of Port Hawkesbury to Restrict Traffic during Remembrance Day Ceremony

The Town of Port Hawkesbury will be restricting traffic flow during this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

In past years, Port Hawkesbury Town Council received complaints about motor vehicles speeding on Reeves Street as the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 Colour Party and others crossed the street to Veteran’s Memorial Park before the start of the annual ceremony.

At last night’s monthly public meeting of town council, CAO Terry Doyle said the town is working toward a more “controlled environment” for this year’s observance of Remembrance Day.

Doyle said town staff have been working with Nova Scotia Public Works, the legion and the RCMP to avoid past problems

He said they looked at closing Reeves Street for the ceremony but that would require special permits from the province, which owns the main thoroughfare through the town.

The CAO said they have been able to work with the RCMP to temporarily close traffic on Reeves Street to allow people to cross Reeves Street.

In response to a question from Town Councillor Iaian Langley, Doyle added that the town is seeking a more permanent solution for future Remembrance Day ceremonies.