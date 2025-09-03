Town of Port Hawkesbury Took Measures this Summer to Reduce Risk of Wildfires to a Vulnerable Population

The Town of Port Hawkesbury said steps were taken over the summer to reduce the risk of wildfires on a vulnerable population.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Council reviewed correspondence from the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office about homeless encampments and wildfires.



CAO Terry Doyle said some unhoused people were using recreational and wooded areas in and around the town for shelter, and with the risk of wildfires increasing over the summer, concerns were expressed about their safety. Doyle said town staff and the RCMP dealt with a few cases that worked out well because those involved were cooperative.

Although the town did not experience water shortages with a reliable supply from Landrie Lake, unlike other municipalities, the town did suggest users monitor their water consumption.