Town of Stellarton Adopts Budget that Contains No Tax Rate Increases

Stellarton passed its budgets for 2026-27 without having to raise tax rates.

The General Operating Budget for the town is just over $11 million for the year, with taxable assessments up 5.5 percent over the previous fiscal. The General Capital Budget is $1.8 million.

The Water Utility Operating Budget was set at $2.33 million, with the Capital Budget at 120 thousand dollars. The Nova Scotia Regulatory and Appeals Board is holding a public hearing on the town’s water rate study on July Third, with the expectation that the new metered water rates will go into effect in the third quarter of this fiscal year. Details on the budget can soon be accessed on the town’s website.