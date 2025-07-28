Town of Stellarton Announces Voluntary Water Restrictions as Hot, Dry Weather Continues

The continuing hot, dry weather with little rain has prompted the Town of Stellarton to invoke stage one of its Water Contingency Plan; voluntary water restrictions.

Town residents are asked to refain from sprinkling, watering or irrigating of shrubbery, trees, lawns, plants, vegetables or flowers; filling or topping pools, and washing cars. The town’s Splash Pad is not available at this time.

The voluntary conservation order will remain in place until water levels of the East River return to normal.